Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said on Saturday that there was no fire incident at the newly commissioned terminal of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

Its spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu said that what people mistook for a fire incident was the residue of powder sprayed by the system seen In the cloud, which was occasioned by the in- built fire detection and protection system at the new terminal.

Yakubu said the terminal building was designed and built with the protection system, which comes up when it senses high ambient temperature and consequently sprays fire extinguishing agent.

In a statement issued in Lagos, FAAN clarified:” The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby notifies the general public of a minor incident that occurred at the equipment room of the new international terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 3:00pm today.

“The incident was however swiftly curtailed by the in-built fire detection and protection system at the new terminal that triggered automatically.

“The building was designed and built with this protection system. The system comes up when it senses high ambient temperatures and sprays fire extinguishing agent. The residue of powder sprayed by the system was seen in the cloud, there was no fire at all.

“The Authority will like to reassure passengers and the general public that there is no cause for panic, as the incident has been put under control and our fire men are clearing the reminant of powder after which operations will resume.”

Only last week, the departure hall of Sam Mbakwe Cargo International Airport (SMICA), Owerri was gutted by fire.

The incident temporarily disrupted operations at the terminal.