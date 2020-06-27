



As the country gears up to restart commercial flights, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria is set to deploy robots in its airports all over the country.

It was gathered that the robots would be used for passenger facilitation processes including profiling, check-ins, temperature checks as well as detection of security threats including dangerous goods and arms.

Confirming the development, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu told newsmen over the phone that the test run of the robots was done at the Lagos Airport on Saturday.

“It’s a demo that is going on in Lagos. It’s been demonstrated. If it works fine, it will be adopted,” she said.





Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority today conducted a simulation flight ahead of the reopening of the country’s airspace to commercial operations.

The flight was operated by Aero Contractors beginning from the Abuja Airport to the Lagos Airport and vice-versa.

The regulator is expected to announce the resumption date for scheduled domestic operations anytime soon.

The country’s airports and airspace were shut in March by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of measures to curb the spread of the lethal coronavirus.

The President’s order, however, permitted the operations of essential flights such as for medical supplies, evacuation, others.