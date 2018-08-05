The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Sunday condemned invasion of the runway of Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto by crowd of political loyalists on Friday.

It will be recalled that supporters of All Progressives Congress, APC, had on Saturday invaded the airport in large number to welcome Senator Aliyu Wamako in the wake of defection of Governor Aminu Tambuwal defection form the party to Peoples Democratic Party earlier in the week.

But while condemning the inveasion, FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement in Lagos alleged that the APC loyalists broke through the airport fence and invaded the airport in a bid to receive their political masters.

The general manager described the incident as a gross violation of the security and safety arrangements at the airport.

“However, our team of aviation security officers were able to curtail the situation and normalcy was restored at the airport.

“The airport environment is a highly regulated environment and should be seen as such,” she said.

Yakubu said as the 2019 general elections was drawing closer, FAAN would like to advise the general public, especially politicians and their supporters to ensure compliance with all rules and regulations at the airports.

She added that the authority would not compromise security and safety at our airports for any reason.