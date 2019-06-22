<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the runway of Port Harcourt Airport, has been cleared by the authority for normal flight operations after an Air Peace aircraft overshot it and skidded into the bush.

In a statement on Saturday, FAAN spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu said: “An Air Peace aircraft marked with registration number: 5N BRN, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt today, skidded off the Port Harcourt International Airport runway at about 1500hours.

“The incident occurred during a heavy downpour at the airport.

“There were no casualties however, as all 87 passengers and six crew members on board the flight were safely evacuated.

“The runway is already been cleared by the Authority so that normal flight operations can continue.”