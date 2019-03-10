



Ethiopian Airlines says there are no survivors on its flight ET302 which crashed on Sunday en route Nairobi from Addis Ababa.

The airline said the 149 passengers and eight crew members on board the B-737-800MAX with registration number ET- AVJ, all died in the crash.

According to the airline, there were 33 different nationalities on board.

The airline had earlier confirmed the crash in a statement posted on its website and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The statement said: “Ethiopian Airlines regrets to confirm that its flight ET 302/10 March in schedule service from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in an accident today around Bishoftu (Debre Zeit).

“The aircraft B-737-800MAX with registration number ET- AVJ took off at 8:38 a.m local time from Addis Ababa, Bole International Airport and lost contact at 8:44am.

”At this time, search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible causalities.

”Ethiopian Airlines staff will be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency services.”