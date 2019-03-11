



The management of the airline made the announcement following the tragedy that involved one of the aircraft types that crashed in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday killing all the 157 souls including two Nigerians on board.

According to a statement from the airline, all the Boeing 737 Max in its fleet shall remain grounded till further notice.

“Although we don’t yet know the cause of the accident, we had to decide to ground the particular fleet as an extra safety precaution. Ethiopian Airlines will release further information as soon as it is available.”