Ethiopian Airlines, on Wednesday, announced it had been crowned the “Best African Airline” at the second edition of Arabian Travel Awards 2018 held in Dubai.

The airline’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, said the award was a testimony that its product and services were meeting the high expectations of customers from the Middle East.

According to GebreMariam, the airline currently flies to 12 destinations in the Middle East and thrice daily from Dubai with ultramodern aircraft, connecting travellers to over 60 destinations in Africa and over 115 worldwide.

He pledged that the airline would continue to invest in expanding its ultramodern fleet and global destinations in line with its long-term growth plan, Vision 2025.

The CEO said the Vision 2025 was to ultimately create better connectivity options for travellers around the world in general and the Middle East in particular.

“The Arabian Travel Awards recognise and encourage the talent in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors under different categories such as Airlines, Cruise companies and Hotels Travel Technology Providers among others.

“The winners of the award were determined based on the votes of travellers.

“Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25 per cent in the past seven years,” GebreMariam said in a statement.