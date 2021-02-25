



Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet, for Abuja, Nigeria.

Senait Joined the Airline in 2002 and has served the airline in different departments and positions where she acquired extensive experience in the aviation industry.

She specialized on customer services and sales and holds a Bsc degree in Management Information System.

She led the airlines holiday product development team in Addis Ababa before her posting to Abuja and has earned numerous certificates in customer services and aviation management.





At Addis Ababa she contributed a lot to the development of the department combining the airline and tourism industry.

She brings her passion for Tourism to the capital of Nigeria hoping to take “Connecting Africa to the world” to a higher level.

Her vision is to ” make a difference in development of our nations” and she hopes to grow Tourism into Nigeria and from Nigeria by combining her experience in tourism and aviation.

Ethiopian currently flies to Abuja and Lagos only since the end of the lockdown but it has been flying to Nigeria since 1960.