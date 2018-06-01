Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it will take delivery on June 5, of its 100th aircraft, a Boeing 787-900.

This will make it the first for an African airline to operate 100 aircraft fleet in the history of the continent.

Ethiopia strive to maintain its pioneering aviation technology leadership role and ascertaining its leadership position in all aspects of Aviation Services in the continent.

Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde Gebre Mariam said: “It is an immense honor for all of us at Ethiopian to reach the milestone of 100 aircraft.

“This milestone is a continuation of our historical aviation leadership role in Africa and a testimony of the successful implementation of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth plan, Vision 2025.

“Ethiopian was the first to avail jet service in the continent back in 1962, and operated the first African B767 in 1984, the first African B777-200LR in 2010, the first African B787-800 Dreamliner.

“Also, B777-200 freighter in 2012 and the first African A350 in 2016 and the first African B787-9 aircraft in 2017.

“Ethiopian now operates one of the youngest and most modern 100 aircraft, with an average age of less than 5 years,” he said

He added that fleet modernisation and expansion was one of the four critical pillars of the Vision 2025 strategic roadmap, in support of our fast expanding network.

According to him, it has reached over 110 international destinations covering five continents.

“Our new and cutting-edge fleet composed of B787s and A350s offer unparalleled on-board comfort to our customers and offer the best possible connections when traveling within Africa and between the continent and the rest of the world.

This 100 fleet milestone, which we have achieved ahead of our Vision 2025 targets, compels us to revise our plans with a view to phase in more aircraft and further expand our network.

This , he said would help the airline to meet the growing travel needs of our continent and support its economic development and integration by facilitating the flow of investment, trade and tourism.