The new National President of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Alhaji Mohammed Musa, has pleaded with members of the association nationwide to close ranks and rebuild the association.

Musa made the plea at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association on Thursday in Abuja.

The association has been engulfed in a leadership tussle in recent months, resulting in the sacking of the former national leadership of the association.

According to Musa, the union members should show maturity and avoid taking laws into their hands and work for peace, unity, and progress of the association.

“Let us come together and build this association. Let us work and give this association a good name. It is not that RTEAN is bad, our problem is bad leadership.

“Anywhere you find yourselves, please don’t fight and don’t abuse others. Let us be peaceful. I urge all members to make peace. Maintain law and order. We should be ambassadors of peace.

He pledged that he would uphold law and order and adhere strictly with the constitution of the association.

Musa, who is also the Chairman of the Lagos State Branch of the association, said that RTEAN in Lagos State was operating in only six Local Government Areas and had achieved a lot since he came into office.

He decried what he described as the plundering of the body by some leaders of the association.

“We will not engage in fraud. We shall focus on building this association.”

The unionist assured that all NEC officers would get their entitlements at every meeting, adding that help would be rendered to all state branches having one challenge or the other.

At the meeting, the General Secretary of the association, Mr Henry Ejiofor, stepped down as the Chairman of the FCT Branch.

The meeting passed a vote of confidence on Musa’s leadership, saying that all the expelled national officers remained expelled.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Musa said that the leadership crisis rocking the association took a new dimension on Sept. 17, with the expulsion of the former National President, Mr Eriyo Osakpanwan, by NEC.

The apex body of the association, which took the decision at an emergency meeting in Lagos, also announced the expulsion of the union’s former Secretary-General, Mr Ibrahim Yusuf.

It consequently, announced the appointment of Musa, the Deputy National President (Administration) and Mr Henry Ejiofor, the Deputy Secretary-General as replacements for Osakpanwan and Yusuf.

The NEC explained that the expulsion of Osakpanwan and Yusuf followed allegations of fraudulent activities against them and the creation of chaos in the executive council of the union in some states.

The development, however, worsened the leadership crisis in the association with Musa and Osakpanwan laying claims to the top post in the association.