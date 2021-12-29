Emirates suspends flights to Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia

Emirates airline has announced the suspension of flights to 10 African destinations, including Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

In a statement, the airline said the suspension will stand until further notice.

It did not state whether the reason was COVID-19 related.

The airline said it will not fly customers originating from the 10 countries for travel to or through Dubai with effect from 28 December.

The countries affected, apart from Ghana, Ethiopia and Kenya are Angola, Guinea, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Others are Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“Customers originating from Conakry (CKY) to Dakar (DSS) will not be accepted for travel, said Emirates on its website.

The airline said that outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations will remain unaffected.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.”

The UAE had previously announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

This includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in the four countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, while flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries.