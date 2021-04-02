



Emirates will on April 10, 2021, have a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard as it showcases the United Arab Emirate’s progress in its vaccination programme.

The special flight EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at 12:00hrs local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30hrs local time.

The airline said the one-off flight EK2021 is a unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE’s vaccination programme to date, but also highlights Emirates’ progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew.

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which features the airline’s brand-new Premium Economy seats and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.





Those traveling on EK2021 will be able to experience all of Dubai International Airport’s services and amenities on the ground before boarding. In addition, customers can also try out first-hand, all the latest safety measures including the new bio-metric and contactless technology which Emirates has recently implemented at the check-in areas and boarding gates at Dubai airport.

As with any regular flight, customers for special flight EK2021 will be expected to arrive at check-in with their flight ticket, from three hours before flight departure. They will be required to bring their UAE ID or passports, as well as vaccination certificate. All customers traveling on EK2021 will be provided pre departure rapid Covid-19 testing, free of charge.

To date, over 35,000 Emirates employees have received their COVID-19 vaccine shot from one of the company’s vaccination centers, with over 85% of the airline’s pilots and cabin crew already receiving two doses of the vaccine. All fares collected for this special flight EK2021 will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s non-profit charity organization which supports projects around the world aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children.