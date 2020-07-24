



Emirates has become first airline to offer free cover for Covid-19 medical costs for its passengers travelling via its networks to United Arab Emirates (UAE), and across the world, airlines chairman Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed al-Maktoum said.

In the medical package deal, passengers travelling on the airline can now claim coronavirus medical expenses of up to $173,799 and quarantine costs of $115 per day for 14 days if one tests positive for the virus.

The carrier, which has restarted operations globally, says the move is meant to boost confidence among travellers.

“We will be the first airline to offer free cover for Covid-19 medical costs for its customers when they travel in the UAE and around the world,” Mr al-Maktoum said.





“We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually reopen, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel,” the chairman said.

The airline, which resumed flights early this month and expects to reach over 60 destinations by August, hopes the move will boost its passengers’ numbers to support its upscaled frequencies.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit aviation sector the hardest with airlines grounding their flights after countries closed their borders.

Currently, tourists travelling to Dubai are required to show proof of Covid-19 insurance to be granted entry into UAE, with those without this required to declare that they will shoulder any costs of treatments and isolation should they contract the virus.

Travellers must also possess a Covid-19 negative certificate, starting August, before they can board any of the Emirates planes.