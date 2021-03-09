



Emirates Airlines has extended the suspension of flights from Lagos and Abuja airports to Dubai till March 20, 2021.

The Dubai-based carrier had earlier announced that it would suspend flights from Nigeria to Dubai till February 28.

However, the suspension was extended by 10 days to March 10, 2021.

In a recent statement by Emirates, the airline said: “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until March 20, 2021. Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date”.

“Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).”





Emirates said flights from Dubai to the two major cities —Lagos and Abuja— will continue to operate its normal schedule.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had placed a 72-hour suspension on Emirates flights from Nigeria for imposing an extra COVID-19 test requirement on Nigerian travellers in addition to guidelines put in place by the presidential taskforce on COVID-19 (PTF).

However, the ban was lifted after the carrier agreed to withdraw the rapid antigen testing done prior to the departure.

On Tuesday, the federal government threatened to suspend flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Netherlands as a reciprocal measure.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, said the ministry of aviation and NCAA have been directed to take necessary reciprocal measures permissible by law and other international obligations.