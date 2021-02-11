



Emirates Airlines’ announcement that its outbound flight services from Lagos and Abuja would recommence on February 28, 2021 is ruffling some feathers.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrier, which before the temporary suspension of the Lagos and Abuja routes, was operating twice daily into Nigeria had earlier in the month announced plans to suspend outward flights.

The action was due to the controversies that trailed the compulsory Rapid Antigen Testing (RPT) prior to departure of its flights for Nigerian passengers.

Earlier, Dubai Airport Authority had stopped transit passengers from Nigeria from entering its country, which drew wide condemnation.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) immediately suspended Emirates from operating flights to Nigeria effective 72 hours from the same day.

The suspension followed the reported violation of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 (PTF) directives and COVID-19 protocols, but the regulatory authority rescinded its decision 24 hours later in a letter to the airline’s Country Manager.

A few hours after the NCAA statement, the airline also said it was stopping all its outbound flights from Nigeria.

Notwithstanding the suspension of the outbound flights, Emirates has been operating inbound flights (Dubai-Lagos and Dubai-Abuja) into the country.





However, the airline in a statement yesterday said it intended to resume Lagos-Dubai, Abuja-Dubai flights at the end of this month.

According to the statement issued by its Media Consultant in Nigeria, the airline insisted that customers from Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted on its flights prior to this date, and passengers who had been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days would not be allowed entry into the UAE.

Part of the statement made available to newsmen read: “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 28 February 2021. Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.

“Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai). Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule.

“We regret the inconveniences caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates Call Centre for rebooking. Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services to Dubai for our customers when conditions allow.”