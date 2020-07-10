



Ekiti Government has said the ongoing construction of the Cargo Airport at Ipogun in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area would completed in 18 months.

Mr Bunmi Awotiku, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Airport Project, said this when Ekiti House of Assembly Committee on Works and Transport visited the site on Friday at Ipogun.

Newsmen report that the project started in October 2019.





The Chairman of the House Committee, Chief Olugboyega Aribisogan, said that the airport was a timeless legacy, which would enhance the rapid transformation and development of the state.

Aribisogan, accompanied by other committee members, said they were at the site to examine the level of work done on the project.

The chairman assured that the Assembly would give necessary legislative support to the state Executive to enable it deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.