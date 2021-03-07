



To assist air passengers have seamless trips, EgyptAir has announced two-in-one package for its esteemed customers comprising of a 50% discount to all travel destinations served by the airline. In addition, the airline has also offered one extra piece of luggage at no extra cost for passengers flying both on Business and Economy Classes.

The 50% discount promo will last until March ending for ticket sales and until April ending for travel. Also, a 25% discount for students will be implemented after the end of the present 50% discount

General Manager (GM) of EgyptAir in Nigeria, Mr. Muharram Abdel Rahman who disclosed the juicy offer at his Lagos office recently, said the incentive has become necessary due to the fact, that passengers have a lot of things to pay for.

According to Rahman, EgypAir has found it necessary as they need to facilitate, so that they can travel easily.

Rahman said “It is our duty to facilitate movement by passengers. I know that economic wise, everyone has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, reason why we are now offering a 50% discount on all flight destinations on EgyptAir,” Muharram said. He continued by saying that despite the pandemic, EgyptAir continues to operate daily flights from Lagos, and five weekly flights from Abuja.

According to the EgyptAir boss, the airline has now positioned itself to airlift Nigerians with tourist visas to Cairo, in a bid to sell the city as a viable tourist destination, since Nigerians cannot presently fly to Dubai due to current restrictions put in place by the UAE government.





On safety precautions adopted by the airline against COVID-19, Rahman said “We succeed because we did not decrease our frequency before COVID-19. Our load factor was 95 per cent, now it is 55 per cent to 70 per cent. Safety is our first priority. We are observing all COVID-19 protocols. We have 3 to 4 laboratories that can give us good VCR that is not fake”.

In a related development, Rahman received the Excellence Award from the Travel Consultants Club of Nigeria, an Aviation NGO, for the dedicated support he has provided to Nigerian Travel Consultants over the years.

The Award was presented by Mr. Edet Effiong Aduak; the National President of the Association together with his colleague, Mrs. Adie Elizabeth, the National Secretary, during a courtesy visit to mark the unveiling of the airline’s newly designed and freshly renovated office with state-of-the-art facilities.

The GM began his address to members of the media present by thanking the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for all he is doing to propel the aviation industry forward. He also used the forum to disclose the airline’s exciting new offers that are meant to facilitate the movement of passengers during the upcoming Easter holiday season, as they travel to spend time with their families and loved ones.