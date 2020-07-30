



Domestic flights resumed operations on Thursday at the Ibadan Airport after three months of suspended operations at the local airports across the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsmen reports that operations at the Ibadan Airport resumed with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The Airport security and health officers were seen enforcing compliance with COVID-19 guidelines by disinfecting passengers’ baggage as well as taking the temperature of all the people entering the departure hall.

Newsmen at the airport also observed that foot-sign distancing had been marked at the ticketing, boarding and arrival hall of the airport to ensue that passengers maintain social distancing from each other.

The flight operation into Ibadan Airport resumed with the landing of Overland Airways’ aircraft marked 5N – BRQ from Lagos at exactly 8:05 a.m. It departed to Abuja at exactly 8:45 am., after nine passengers had boarded from the Ibadan Airport.

Two of the passengers; Iliya Ibrahim and Mohammed Yarima, expressed satisfactions with the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the airport.

Iliya said: “The preparation by FAAN and other authorities at the airport is adequate, physical distancing is strictly observed.

“And I can see a lot of other facilities put in place to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are observed, so thumb up to FAAN and other authorities.”





Also Yarima said “So far with the protocols of engagement at this airport, I think it is excellent and is in conformity with the NCDC guidelines, with this I think Nigerians are save if we keep to the protocol that FAAN has put in place.”

In her remarks, the Ibadan Airport Manager, Mrs Tega Ayenuro, confirmed that nine passengers left Ibadan for Abuja with the first flight operated on Thursday.

Ayenuro said that the Ibadan Airport had introduced a new way to flight operations, stressing that all COVID-19 protocols would be strictly followed.

“When coming in, you have to get your hands sanitised or you wash them and you also observe the social distancing while standing, walking or sitting.

” Today being the first flight, it is like an inaugural flight and we had nine passengers.” Ayenuro said.

She also said that Overland Airways and Arik were the only two commercial airlines that ply the Ibadan Airport at the moment, saying they were expecting more airlines to come in.

Newsmen also reports that the highlight of the occasion was water-showering/welcome shower ceremony performed by the Airport Fire Service.

Some of the staffers of Ibadan Airport expressed joy over the resumption of flights at the airport and pledged to abide by COVID-19 guidelines while carrying out their duties.