Mr Innocent Ajiji, the President General of Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NUR) on Wednesday tasked the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, to address the poor welfare of railway workers.

Ajiji, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said railway staff receives the lowest remuneration among the transport parastastals.

He said that Amaechi should use his good office to review the welfare of staff, the way Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) staff remuneration was improved.

“The railway union has a lot of challenges, our workers’ welfare is very poor and that is what I keep talking about since I came on board.

“I want the minister to do what he did in NPA by improving our salaries. I want him to at least upgrade our salary even above the thirty thousand naira minimum wage,“ he said.

Ajiji said that government had improved on railways infrastructure across the country and urged it to complete all the projects for the benefit of Nigerians.