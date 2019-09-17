<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian carrier, Dana Air, has given its strategic route expansion plan a push with the arrival in Lagos of one of its newly acquired Boeing 737 aircraft.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani, said the aircraft arrived Lagos at about 1 a.m. on Friday.

Mr Hathiramani, in a statement on Monday, said the arrival of the first Boeing 737 aircraft was part of the airline’s promise to its guest earlier in the year that the airline will acquire some Boeing 737 aircraft to increase its capacity and meet the ever-increasing demands of its guests.

He said Dana Air is committed to its strategic route expansion and fleet renewal plan, and its desire to continue to provide unmatched on-time performance, world-class in-flight services and seamless air travel to its teeming guests.

“Earlier in the year, we noticed that there were fewer aircraft in the country and less capacity to meet the demand at the time, so we decided to assure our guests that we will acquire some Boeing 737 aircraft to ensure that they travel at ease without having to worry if they will get flights to certain destinations even at peak periods,” he said.

“The arrival of the first of our recently acquired 737 aircraft is a firm confirmation of our resilience, operational efficiency, deep passion, and our commitment to continue flying safe.

“It also underscores our mission which to earn the loyalty and respect of our customers by consistently demonstrating our commitment to service, and providing affordable regional air transport services that focus on innovation, quality and service excellence.”

The Dana CEO noted that with its fleet size likely to hit 9 soon, the airline is ready to give more 737 rated Nigerian pilots and engineers the opportunity to be gainfully employed.

“We would also deploy this B737 to strengthen our existing route network while new routes will be announced soon in line with our careful and methodical route and fleet expansion project,” he added.