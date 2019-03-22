



Dana Air has introduced more flights options from Lagos to Abuja and Abuja to Lagos with low fares.

According to a statement by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, starting from March 18, 2019, the airline would operate additional flights from Lagos to Abuja at 6.48am, 10.08am, 12.15pm, 13.44pm, and 5.10pm while flights from Abuja to Lagos will be at 8.28am, 10.35am, 12.06pm, 15.30pm and 18.50pm.

‘’We are pleased to announce that we have introduced additional flights on our Lagos- Abuja –Lagos routes to provide more options, comfort and affordable fares for our teeming guests.

"Having yielded to the demands of our guests for more flights to be introduced at specific time and the increasing loads on the sector, we advise our guests to also plan their trip, book early by visiting our website to get best fares.

“Having yielded to the demands of our guests for more flights to be introduced at specific time and the increasing loads on the sector, we advise our guests to also plan their trip, book early by visiting our website to get best fares.

“At the moment, we have two ongoing promos: the 100 per cent bonus miles promo, and the reward promo in partnership with MMA2, which entails passengers to buy four tickets and get the 5th at N5000.

“Our guests are also advised to take advantage of these promos, use more of their miles and save more on tickets,” he added.

