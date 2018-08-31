Nigerian carrier Dana Air has added a Boeing 737-700 aircraft to its fleet to operate its “early bird” flights between Lagos and Abuja.

The airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, who confirmed the development on Tuesday in Lagos, said its “early bird’’ flights from Abuja to Lagos would commence on Sept. 10.

“We are pleased to announce the commencement of our early bird flights from Abuja to Lagos on Sept. 10.

“The introduction of the aircraft is part of our ongoing partnership with Asky airlines and it will operate two daily flights from Abuja to Lagos at 7.02 a.m. and 4.11 p.m.

“There will also be a return service from Lagos to Abuja at 8.55 a.m. and 6.03 p.m.,” he said.

Ezenwa said its passengers could now rely on the airline for their multiple flights between Lagos and Abuja routes.

According to him, our guests can now rely on us for multiple flights between Lagos and Abuja, and can now visit Abuja or Lagos very early and return conveniently from both destinations to the warm embrace of their families.

Ezenwa said the early bird service was in response to the yearning of its esteemed guests who had continually requested for an efficient morning flight option from Abuja to Lagos, adding that the flights had been timed conveniently for its guests.

“We are glad to have been able to review our service to meet the demands of our teeming guests.

“Our route and fleet expansion plan is still on course and we are committed to maintaining our operational efficiency by providing seamless and world-class services at all times,” Ezenwa said in a statement.

He restated the airline’s commitment to providing its guests more options, convenient timings and more comfort.