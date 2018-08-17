Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside Thursday, stated that the Agency is pushing for a single data window system of all activities in the Nigerian maritime sector in a way that information will be available on a single platform, to help engender the nation’s rapid economic growth.

Dakuku who stated this in Lagos at an interactive session with the media also noted that the Nigerian maritime sector which currently provides over 100,000 direct jobs with multiplier effects of over two million jobs, deserves adequate mention in the monthly statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“We are pushing for a single data window system in the maritime sector, whereby NIMASA, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and other relevant government agencies in the sector can share a common platform for data on all vessels calling at our ports and their activities. This will make it easy for the National Bureau of Statistics to capture the contributions of the maritime sector to the GDP of the country to enable those who make use of the figures to grow the economy achieve better results,” he said.

Speaking on the survey and inspection of vessels calling at Nigerian ports, he said that the fast intervention vessels the agency leased last year have led to an increase in Port, Flag and Coastal State control inspections, which rose by over 10.3, 33.3 and 27 per cent, respectively in 2018 compared to the same period in the previous year. This was as he said the agency has taken drastic action to ensure that substandard vessels do not ply and endanger the nation’s maritime domain.

“Nigeria is no longer conducive for substandard vessels, because they know that we are more vigilant and by this we are ensuring the protection of our environment. We are strict on enforcement of standards and the international fleet feels more comfortable with our maritime terrain”, the DG said.

Commenting on the issue of placing beneficiaries of the Agency’s Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), on board ocean going vessels for their mandatory sea-time training, he disclosed that currently a total number of 289 cadets have commenced their training in Egypt and the United Kingdom on NIMASA full sponsorship. He also used the opportunity to assure all beneficiaries of the scheme that the Agency will ensure they all complete their mandatory sea-time training in due course.