Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a 40ft container with various goods valued N12.03 billion due to false declaration.

The outgoing Controller of the Command, Lami Wushishi, a Comptroller, made this known on Thursday in Lagos while handing over the seized goods to her successor.

According to her, the command detained a 40ft container with Registration No. SEGU532813-6, and that the container has a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N707.9 million.

She said the container was seized after examination and detained, and that the consignment originated from the Bahamas.

“The consignment originated from Bahama and investigation is still ongoing because no suspect was arrested in connection to the seizure.

“Items found in the container were: 23 cartons of military boots totaling 460 pairs; 11 cartons of welding cable, jumbo cartons of safety eyeglasses, 120 cartons of baby beds, 33 packages of aluminum welding rods.

“Other items are; 170 cartons of rain boots, 44 cartons of plastic buckets, 310 cartons of assorted carpentry tools, 55 sacks of shower caps, 112 cartons of children’s toys and 135 cartons of cosmetics /make-up.

“The container was intercepted by vigilant officers during the 100 per cent examination in line with the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s directive on Ease of Doing Business,” Mrs Wushishi said.

She said the command generated the sum of N5. 897 billion in the last eight months in spite of various challenges encountered.

Mrs Wushishi assured port users of the command’s commitment to ensuring the implementation of the fiscal policy of the Federal Government and willingness to continue to collaborate with other sister agencies.

She, however, urged importers and stakeholders operating within the command’s terminals to comply with all extant laws by making honest declarations in order to enjoy seamless clearance of cargo.

While handing over to the new controller, Nike Oladunni, Comptroller, she urged officers in the command to give maximum support to successor to enable the command achieve its annual target.