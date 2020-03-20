<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Plateau council, has directed all parks to create two points for hand washing as precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The NURTW Chairman in Plateau, Mr Yusha’u Muhammad, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Jos.

He said that once a driver or passenger arrived in the park after security checks they are expected to wash their hands, before boarding a vehicle.

Muhammad also said that the drivers have been sensitised on the Covid-19 and the importance of adhering to health tips measures provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Federal and State Ministries of health.

The chairman, however said that the parks where yet to get infrared thermometers to help check the temperatures of drivers and passengers.

He appealed to the state government to help provide the thermometers for the parks.

He further disclosed that most petroleum stations in the state are yet to comply with the directives of the federal government of selling the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the stipulated price of N125 per litre.





Muhammad said that most petroleum stations were saying that they are yet to get letters instructing them to sell at the new price.

He however didn’t disclose if the new pump price of PMS would cause a reduction in the cost of transportation in the state.

Muhammad also appealed to the state government to provide terminal parks for articulated vehicles in the state, as most the articulated vehicle park along the way and obstructs the free flow of vehicular traffic.

“We need the government to provide terminal parks where we can park our articulated vehicles and we also need parks where our buses and cars can be parked,” he said.

He further appealed to the state government to do away with illegal motor parks, pointing that some people with ulterior motives use those parks to carryout nefarious acts against the passengers.

“We have written so many letters to the state government to do away with illegal motor parks as some people with ulterior motives use those parks to carryout nefarious activities against the passengers”, he said.