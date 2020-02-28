<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said it had put in place necessary protocols at the ports as safeguard against the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

The Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, disclosed this to newsmen on the sidelines of a book presentation in Lagos.

According to her, once a vessel carrying yellow flag is sighted by the harbor master, port health will be immediately notified.

Newsmen report that yellow flag (contagion) is historically displayed on ships to indicate the presence of disease or quarantine.

“Once port health is notified, the vessel will be taken to a separate location where there will be immediate health assessment before anyone or cargo will be allowed to disembark,” she said.





The NPA boss said they were very conscious of the virus and had been in several interactions with the Federal Ministry of Health.

She pointed out that the NPA would continue to monitor and enlighten people, as it was a very serious issue.

“NPA is very mindful of its responsibility as the gateway to the nation’s economy and will do everything possible to protect the economy,” she said.

The managing director said that visitors and staff were also checked at the gate of the NPA office complex to ensure they were free from any form of illness.