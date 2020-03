The Federal Government has shut down three international airports as part of its strategic measures to curb the spread of #coronavirus across the country.

The airports are; Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt Airport, Rivers.





In a statement signed by the Director-General of the @NigerianCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, he says Kano, Rivers and Enugu international airports will be closed till further notice effective Saturday, March 21st.