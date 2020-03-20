Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport is an airport serving Kano, the capital city of Kano State of Nigeria

The Federal Government has shut down three international airports as part of its strategic measures to curb the spread of #coronavirus across the country.

The airports are; Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt Airport, Rivers.


In a statement signed by the Director-General of the @NigerianCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, he says Kano, Rivers and Enugu international airports will be closed till further notice effective Saturday, March 21st.

