



The International Air Transport Association said the air travel industry has been weakened as governments continue to tighten travel rules in light of the pandemic and new COVID-19 variants.

The body said it was preparing for recovery later this year and would launch a digital travel pass in March.

The Director General, Alexandre de Juniac, gave the disclosure at a press briefing on Wednesday.

De Juniac said that the industry will continue to burn cash this year, its forecast for total annual cash burn for airlines is pegged between $75 billion and $95 billion, a feat he says the industry will be able to withstand without government relief.





“We need to plan for the recovery,” Juniac said, “We will need a way to digitally manage health credentials and we need a secure global standard to record test results and vaccinations.”

The travel pass, which will formally launch at the end of March, will help to facilitate travel by putting COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates in one digital format, speeding up check-in processes.

A list of airlines such as Air New Zealand, Copa Airlines, Etihad Airways, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Malaysia Airlines, RwandAir, and Singapore Airline have started their trials with IATA Travel Pass.