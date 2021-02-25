aeroplane

The International Air Transport Association said the air travel industry has been weakened as governments continue to tighten travel rules in light of the pandemic and new COVID-19 variants.

The body said it was preparing for recovery later this year and would launch a digital travel pass in March.

The Director General, Alexandre de Juniac, gave the disclosure at a press briefing on Wednesday.

De Juniac said that the industry will continue to burn cash this year, its forecast for total annual cash burn for airlines is pegged between $75 billion and $95 billion, a feat he says the industry will be able to withstand without government relief.


“We need to plan for the recovery,” Juniac said, “We will need a way to digitally manage health credentials and we need a secure global standard to record test results and vaccinations.”

The travel pass, which will formally launch at the end of March, will help to facilitate travel by putting COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates in one digital format, speeding up check-in processes.

A list of airlines such as Air New Zealand, Copa Airlines, Etihad Airways, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Malaysia Airlines, RwandAir, and Singapore Airline have started their trials with IATA Travel Pass.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended