<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In the aftermath of the Coronavirus currently ravaging nations of the world, management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has advised travellers to be safety conscious, particularly in the area of personal and respiratory hygiene.

This is just as the MMA2 operators have noted that sanitisers have been deployed to various beats at the terminal where personnel usually have direct interface with members of the public.

According to the BASL Safety Manager, Mr. Charles Aroguma: “Our men are fully on ground, closely observing the turn of events. We are ensuring that our security personnel use hand gloves and other necessary preventive measures while screening passengers; and ensure they change the hand gloves regularly.”

While experts have recommended everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, the operators said the recommendations remained the most effective strategy to fight off the scourge which has rendered several businesses around the world incapacitated.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, the firm maintained that its officials have been strategically positioned to carry out necessary checks and other safety tips to assist other public health officials to track and report suspicious incidents in line with laid down instructions by regulatory agencies.





The MMA2 operators according to Mr Ayotunde Osowe of the Corporate Communications department, charged airport users to cooperate with terminal officials in the onerous task of ridding the nation of any likelihood of unwanted disease, stressing the need for concerted efforts by all and sundry geared towards making the society habitable for all.

Since the disease broke out in China in December 2019, it has recorded 90, 000 cases with 3000 deaths; reported cases in no less than 73 countries. Nigeria, in like manner, announced the outbreak of the disease a few days ago, courtesy of an Italian consultant who came in for a business trip.

BASL Safety Manager, Mr Charles Aroguma, while speaking on the development, noted that his team was in regular touch with officials of the Port Health Division of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to give necessary support and other intervention to ward-off the dreaded disease.

“We are optimistic of meaningful outlook, as we have also concluded plans to deploy temperature measurement device to take the temperature of all terminal users at the various entry points. These measures are basic and we will upgrade our strategies if there is need to introduce additional measures.”

Aroguma advised members of the public to regularly observe healthy respiratory hygiene, regular washing of hands with alcohol-based rub and maintaining social distance to avoid contact with liquid droplets from anyone coughing or sneezing.