Nigeria’s Arik Air has announced the temporary suspension of flights to all its West Coast destinations effective Monday, March 23, 2020.

The West Coast countries include Accra, Ghana, Monrovia, Liberia, and Dakar, Senegal

The management of the airline took the decision after a careful analysis of the novel CoronaVirus Disease (COVID-19) which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).





Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu elaborated: “The safety and well-being of our personnel and valued customers are paramount at this critical time. We do not want to take chances and this is why we have taken this decision”.

The airline, however, apologized to customers whose travel plans may have been affected by the suspension of flights, promising to mitigate the effects by ensuring a prompt refund of tickets.