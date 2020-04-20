<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National President of Amalgamation of Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun (Allrounder), has given stimulus packages to members of the association who are mostly affected by the lockdown of the coronavirus which has taken over the world activities.

Apelogun, who recently marked a year in office as the National President of ACOMORAN, while reflecting on his achievements so far, told journalists that the stimulus packages were given to just three States, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and FCT because they were the most affected places with the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Apelogun had given some vulnerable persons stimulus packages in Ogun before President Buhari announced another two weeks of lockdown.

“We have done several sensitizations and public orientation on this at the national level and state level, while the health workers are working around the clock to curtail the monsters called Coronavirus and trying to save the lives of the affected, we are using this medium to admonish our people and the general public to adhere strictly to the guidelines on safety and restriction by the Federal and state government.

“To the glory of the Almighty Allah the most merciful and benevolent. We were duly elected into the office as the National President of ACOMORAN in a keenly contested election by our team led by myself and another team led by Comrade Thadious Owoyemi from Ondo State on 9th March 2019. We were declared the winner by the electoral team having had the required number of votes much more than other contestants.

On 18th April 2019, the amiable minister for transportation H.E Rt.Hon Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi, Represented by Hon Ms S. Zakari (Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation).

Senator Olugbenga Ashafa, then, (Senate Chairman Transport Committee), and other important personalities from all walks of life in the country graced our inauguration ceremony at the International Women Development Centre, Central Business District, Abuja.

Immediately after the inauguration and the mantle of leadership was given to us we set our action in motion, having pledged a 4-cardinal point agenda with our members and the general public.

◾TORAL REBRANDING.

◾ENHANCING MEMBERS WELFARE.

◾INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT.

◾SYNERGY WITH THE GOVERNMENT.





As part of our plans to rebrand our association and make the general public have confidence in our members and services, On 2nd July 2019, we attended the Nigeria Internal Security and Safety Alert System (NISPSAS) training in Abuja, a commission under the Ministry of Interior.

To make the training get to our members as firsthand information and make them understand the importance, on 4th July 2019, we went on courtesy/information and orientation visit to all ACOMORAN branches in the FCT.

On 7th July 2019, we went for a synergy meeting and reception get together of the speaker Oyo State House of Assembly Hon Adebo Ogundoyin.

In our bid to give the best to our people as promised, and as an impressive team noticed by the government authorities, we were specially invited and fully attend a 2-day conference by the Federal Ministry Of Transportation. (3RD ANNUAL STAKEHOLDERS’ CONFERENCE ON ROAD TRANSPORT AND MASS TRANSIT OPERATIONS IN NIGERIA.) between 25th and 27th July 2019.

Considering our promises which we shall not be deterred from fulfilling despite the unforeseen bumps on our way, and to fully harmonise all state chapters of our great association we were at Ekiti state on 22nd October 2019 where developmental ideas was brought up, important issues were addressed, and we assured them of better days ahead.

On 31st October 2019 we received in audience, some foreign experts at the National office on the purpose of our newly conceptualised call service, codenamed (ACO-RIDE). We made our stand known and the standard of the interface we want, including the efficiency of the application we hope to get, while we hope to hear from them soon after the pandemic and the believe that what a foreigner can do our indigenous tech experts can do more.

On 28 February 2020. A prototype of ACORIDE was brought by one of the best hands in tech industry in Nigeria, the sample that was highly welcomed by the entire executive and the negotiation is on God spare our lives beyond this period of Covid-19.

As a hard-working team, we have been recognised with several awards amongst which are LEADERSHIP AWARD by the National Transport Summit and Expo Abuja, and NATIONAL ROAD TRANSPORT MERIT AWARD by Road Transport Operators in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Transportation on 1st of May and 18th of October respectively, to mention few.

We pray the pandemic stops, the affected cured and we all continue our businesses as usual, and better than before. We have every member of our association at heart.