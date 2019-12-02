<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Commissioner in Delta State, Dr Chris Ekiyor, Monday, said there was a powerful foreign conspiracy against the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, pleading that the Federal Government should protect him.

Ekiyor told newsmen on phone, asserted, “In my opinion, some powerful foreign monopolists, who feel threatened by his meteoric rise in the aviation industry, are behind his current trials.”

“They felt that with the way he is going, if they do not stop him now, he may eventually give them a run for their flight into Nigeria under the Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement, BASA.

“But there is no stopping him as his hands are clean. He is a cool-headed researcher, who invests only after test running. Allen has never failed in any venture. He is our brother, pride and mentor. The Federal Government must protect him. The conspiracy against Air Peace is a conspiracy against Nigerian businesses everywhere.

“In America, you almost cannot open a bank account as an alien since you have no social security number. Your only option is to open a business account to get a tax identity number. Most foreign businesses do that and that may the reason why Allen registered his aviation company in America to secure his liquidity.

“There are hazards transferring huge sums through someone else’s account. People had paid money into the accounts of investments firms only to lose their deposits. America will always protect Americans interest over foreigners in any dispute.

“Therefore, it was safer for Allen to open his own company in America and from there pay a third party to supply him the aircraft he needed. His was good thinking.

“I do not know what the United States law says in this kind of arrangement. Perhaps, the US is in a better position to tell us where and how Allen violated their banking system. However, where goodwill exists, they should not blow it out of proportion like what we are seeing now with Allen.

“He has been maliciously blanketed as money launderer. However, I make haste to declare that those monies were not American monies. Those monies were not missing Nigerian monies in any office. Those monies were not from dubious Yahoo business. Those monies were monies earned legitimately by a hardworking businessperson.

“Anyone thinking that Allen Onyema would deliberately endanger his reputation by doing something stupid does not really know him,” he added.