



Hopes are rising on the viability of the rail line as alternative route for Nigerian transport system as the nation’s biggest port facility has now been connected to the newly-reconstructed line.

The contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), disclosed, in a tweet on Monday. that the Lagos-Ibadan Rail has been officially connected to the Apapa port complex.

“On the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, with the successful pouring of the last 25-meter monolithic track bed superstructure of Apapa Port Break Bulk Line, the Lagos-Ibadan Railway was officially connected to the Apapa Port in Lagos.

“The Apapa Port Spur Line of Lagos-Ibadan Railway starts from the Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta and extends southward to Apapa Port, with a total length of 8.72km”, CCECC disclosed.

The project, according to CCECC, took nearly three years of unremitting efforts and working around the clock. It added that the linking of the rail to the port is crucial and will enhance the import and export of goods.





“As a crucial channel linking the mainline of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway to the port, it has become an important transportation passage for the import and export of goods and now serves as a significant guarantee with regards to the comprehensive operational efficiency of the Railway”, it added.

It explained further the construction process, noting that it was “an extremely tough nut to crack because of its dense underground pipelines, high underground water level, complex geological conditions, and numerous ground constructions.

“The project department made full preparations at the very beginning. Through nearly three years of unremitting efforts, the project is now progressing smoothly.

“CCECC worked around the clock, whilst ensuring pandemic prevention and control, and finally completed construction of 2 culverts, 9 groups of switch laying, 2.2km of ballasted track laying, and pouring of the 793m monolithic track bed within one month, demonstrating the ‘CCECC Speed’ and the responsibility of CCECC constructors.”