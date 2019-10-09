<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The national carrier of the Cape Verde Islands, Cabo Verde Airlines said on Tuesday that it would begin direct flights from Lagos to Cape Verde on December 9.

Its President/Chief Executive Officer, Jens Bjarnason, spoke at a news conference to launch the airline in Lagos.

He said airline’s Boeing 757-200 would fly five times a week from the Lagos International Airport to its hub in Sal, Cape Verde.

Besides the five times flights into Nigeria, he said the carrier was strategic in connecting passengers from its hub in Sal into Europe, South America, North America and other parts of the world.

He spoke of plans by the carrier to use suitability of aircraft and closeness to global destinations as the selling point to passengers in addition to competitive fares and other incentives.

The Cabo Verde Airlines boss also said the carrier had begun discussions with some Nigerian carriers to distribute its passengers across local route network as an airline that wants to spread her wings.

He said the carrier will utilise a mixed fleet of aircraft to manage operational complexities .

Bjarnason said: “We are excited to add the most populous country in Africa as one of our destinations. Nigeria has a vibrant travel sector and we look forward to servicing our customers and connecting them to Cape Verde and beyond, seamlessly.”

He said passengers could look forward to comfort, quality and a memorable travel experience on their aircraft, which have 161 Economy class seats and 22 Executive Morabeza Premium Class seats.

Nigeria Country Manager, Tariye Orianzi, said: “We are targeting African entrepreneurs, leisure and business travellers as well as world travellers with our competitive pricing and offers, including a Cape Verde stopover program at no additional ticket costs. Interestingly, Cape Verde is a member of ECOWAS making it visa free for Nigerians.

“Cape Verde has some of the most beautiful untouched natural Islands in the world. We hope to bring the Cape Verdean culture and colours to all corners of the world, as our mission suggests – connecting four continents while also serving as the gateway for fast travel. We also believe the addition of this route will improve tourism in Africa.”

She listed destinations the airline flies to include Washington DC, Boston, Lisbon, Milan, Rome, Paris, Luanda, Dakar and several cities in Brazil – Recife, Porto Alegre, Salvador and Fortaleza.