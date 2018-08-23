British Airways will suspend flights between London Heathrow and Tehran from in September.

The airline said its last outbound service will operate on September 22, with the final inbound flight returning on September 23.

“We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable.

“We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to our customers’ travel plans and we are in discussions with our partner airlines to offer customers re-booking options.

“Alternatively, they will be offered a full refund or the opportunity to bring their flights forward.”

BA relaunched flights to the Iranian capital in September 2016 following a gap of four years. Business Traveller reviewed the service shortly after its launch.

It was not clear whether the flight suspension is rooted in the collapse of Iranian currency and soaring food prices following President Trump’s re-imposition of sanctions on the country.