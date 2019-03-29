<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A lawsuit against the airplane maker Boeing has been filed in a United States federal court by the family of a man who died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash earlier this month.

All 157 crew and passengers were killed in the accident.

The relatives of Jackson Musoni, a Rwandan citizen, allege that Boeing’s 737 Max airliner had a design defect in its automated flight control system.

The entire 737 Max fleet was grounded following the crash, the second involving the 737 Max in five months.

Boeing has yet to respond to the action.

On Wednesday Boeing announced “fixes” to the control system linked to the two crashes.

Investigators are yet to determine the cause of the accidents.