



A Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Russian airline Rossiya made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine, media reports say.

The Rossiya Air flight was reportedly operating as a cargo service from Hong Kong to Madrid.

According to the media reports, the pilot requested to make the emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport after one of the left engine control channels failed.

No injuries were reported; the type of engine was not immediately known.

Earlier this week, Boeing recommended suspending all 777s powered by PW engines, following a United Airlines engine failure involving a Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engine.





On February 20, United Airlines flight 328 bound to Honolulu, Hawaii, experienced a right engine failure causing an in-flight engine fire shortly after take-off from Denver International Airport.

The airplane returned safely to Denver, and none of the 229 passengers or 10 crewmembers were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the incident, attributed the engine failure to fan blade damage.

In its preliminary report, the agency stated that most of the damage was confined to the number 2 engine, with minor damage to the airplane.

A preliminary assessment revealed that damage to a fan blade is consistent with metal fatigue.