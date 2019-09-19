<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Manager of Benin Airport, Mr Olatokunbo Arewa, says plans are on to expand the apron of the airport as more airlines commence operations in the state.

Arewa told newsmen in Benin on Thursday that the airport management was making room for more airlines to commence operations in Benin, just as Aero contractors commenced its activities in Benin Airport on Sept. 16.

“We are expecting two or three more airlines to commence activities at the Benin Airport before the end of the year.

“So, we are making plans to expand our apron so we can accommodate two or three planes at the same time.

He said the airport had the necessary facilities for aircraft to land at any time of the day and the facilities were working well.

“We have the instrument landing system, distance measuring equipment, edge light, approach light and they are working perfectly.

He said three airlines were currently operating from the Benin Airport with each making two operations daily.

Arewa said that one of the airlines had started lifting passengers from Benin to Dubai, adding that passengers going to Dubai from Benin do not need to travel to Lagos or Abuja.