The Bayelsa State Government has opened partnership discussions with the Akwa Ibom State Government on the use of Ibom Air to start commercial flight operations at the Bayelsa International Airport.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday signed by Mr Doubara Atasi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the state Deputy Governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

It stated that the partnership negotiation was struck at the weekend when Ehwrudjakpo led a delegation from Bayelsa to a meeting in Uyo with the representatives of Akwa Ibom.

It quoted the deputy governor as saying that the choice of Ibom Air was informed by proximity and good bilateral relations between the two states.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had on April 17 approved the commencement of commercial flight operations at the Bayelsa airport.

Ewhrudjakpo explained that Akwa Ibom had proved to be a dependable neighbour to Bayelsa in so many ways over the years, which must be reciprocated “in the spirit of give and take”.





He also expressed optimism that the partnership deal would soon be sealed for the airline to commence flights to and from Bayelsa, Lagos and Abuja, describing the two routes as the highest in traffic for the people of the state.

Ewhrudjakpo further said the state government was applying the business principle of “starting small to grow big” by going for a 50-seater aircraft in the deal with Ibom Air to promote socio-economic activities in the state.

He said, “Basically, we are here to discuss how we can have mutually beneficial partnership with your airline, Ibom Air. And our target is on any of your aircraft that has the capacity of about 50 seaters because we don’t want to start too big.

“We have decided to choose Ibom Air because those who stay near each other have the tendency of exchanging pleasantries and other good things.

“Our intention is to do two flights for now; a trip to and from Abuja as well as a trip to and from Lagos. These are the major cities that our people visit very often for now either for business or for any other purpose.”