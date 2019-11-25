<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bauchi State Government has flagged off the commencement has of daily commercial flight by Max Air Transport Company from Bauchi to Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed confidence that the development, it will bring to an end, the aviation transportation problem in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed said that Bauchi state will witness an unprecedented boost in its commerce and tourism sector especially with the discovery of Oil in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

“The daily flights will contribute immensely to the economic development of the state as Yankari Game Reserve will accordingly play host to many National and International visitors.My administration has come up with arrangements to assist people of the state who will now have their daily flights to improve their commercial activities” he said

Governor Bala Mohammed who appealed to the management of the Max Air to provide efficient services to the state, pledge the government’s commitment to the agreement.

Also speaking, the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman while describing the move as a milestone achievement, and assured of the assembly’s support to the initiative.

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, represented by Galadiman Bauchi, Ibrahim Sa’idu Jahun applauded the governor for coming up with the initiative, saying that it will go a long way to alleviate the transportation needs of the people.