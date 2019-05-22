<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Labour unions in the nation’s aviation sector will today begin an indefinite industrial action over the new organogram approved by the Federal Government.

The unions issued a Notice of Strike Action against the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The unions are: Air Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

Others are the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

Mr Francis Akinjole (Deputy General Secretary, ATSSSAN), Mr Rasaq Saidu (General Secretary, ANAP), Mr Aba Ocheme (General Secretary, NUATE) and Mr Umoh Ofonime (Deputy General Secretary, NAAPE) jointly signed the strike notice.

The unions said the move was necessitated by the failure of the Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) and the NCAA management to comply with the seven-day ultimatum issued on May 13.

According to the them, the ultimatum to review the newly approved organogram was completely ignored by the ministry, while the NCAA management reacted only with half-hearted measures.

They said: “This means that no single item on the demand list has been ameliorated.

“Having therefore, exhausted all efforts and patience on the issues and left with no other option, our unions hereby direct all staff of NCAA to commence an indefinite industrial action with effect from 5 a.m. on May 22.

“In the above regard, the general public is hereby notified that the situation will remain so until the issues are resolved.”

Newsmen report that the unions had on May 13, staged a peaceful protest at the NCAA headquarters in Lagos to express their dissatisfaction with the new organogram and the non-promotion of some staff for over three years.

They said the new organogram recommended the collapse of five key directorates and departments in the NCAA. They are Consumer Protection, Licensing Standards, General Aviation, Aeromedicals and Legal Services.

According to the unions, this will annihilate several existing manned positions of Assistant General Managers, Deputy General Managers, General Managers and Directors in the various Directorates thereby leading to future redundancy.

However, Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, told NAN that the unions were within their rights to voice their complaints over the new organogram and that the matter would be looked into by the management.

Adurogboye noted that collapsing of the directorates was done by the committee because they were established outside of the NCAA Act.

“On the issue of promotion, what happened is that everybody cannot be promoted when the positions available are few, so management have to use different criteria.

“Management is still looking at the issue and is considering posting some persons outside the headquarters to create more spaces for them,” he said.