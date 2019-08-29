<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) said it will rally other unions in the industry to kick against plans by the reappointed Minister of Aviation, Capt Hadi Sirika, to concession some airports.

The association said the airports’ concession proposal was ill-timed, unfavourable and dangerous because of insecurity in the country.

Its General Secretary, Comrade Abdulrasak Saidu, spoke in an interview in Lagos.

The association also raised the alarm over the proliferation of airstrips in the country. It warned that safety and security could not be guaranteed in some of them.

He also noted that if government scaled through with the proposal, several direct staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) would lose their jobs, while thousands of indirect staff would also be affected, stressing that this negated the policy of the government to create more jobs for qualified Nigerians.

Recalled that concession of four airports – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano in the first phase of the exercise were parts of the six point agenda of Sirika in 2016, but it the industry unions severely kicked against the plan, fearing loss of jobs for its members.