Immediate past Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Wednesday invited the Aviation Unions to a meeting to address issues raised by the workers concerning faulty organogram and the non-constitution of board members at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Aviation Unions are presently on strike thereby disrupting services at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s offices.

The Unions are demanding a review of the organisation’s Organogram, approval of the new Condition of Service (COS) and the inauguration of Boards for the Authority

In a statement, on Wednesday, spokesman of NCAA, Sam Adurogboye said the issues raised by the unions were, however, not within the jurisdiction of NCAA management.

The statement reads: “Therefore, the Regulatory Authority will work with the supervising ministry to ensure that all issues are properly addressed to the satisfaction of all parties.

“The Authority has absolute confidence that the meeting between the Honourable Minister and the Unions will provide amicable resolution.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby appeal to all aviation stakeholders who are not able to access services at our offices today to remain calm as normalcy will soon be restored.”