As part of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria’s (ATCON) mandate to continuously advocate for the development of the Nigerian telecoms industry through research and innovation and pro-active engagement of both the regulators and operators in the industry, the association has concluded plans to embark on an evaluation exercise of the Nigerian telecoms industry. The exercise is expected to cover between 2015 to 2019.

“It is important that we emphasise the fact that the Nigerian telecommunications sector has gone through a lot of structural changes since it was liberalised many years ago. As a forward-looking and proactive association in this space, it prides itself with the protection of the investment already made and we are working very hard to further increase the level of investment that is attracted to the industry through research and development. Some of the principal reasons that inform the evaluation of the “Nigerian telecoms industry are as follow to showcase policy improvements and innovations during the period under review and its attendant results.

“First is to understudy the sector viz-a-viz challenges limiting the growth and development of the sector in the period under review and to make concerted efforts towards proffering sustainable solutions to all identified challenges.

“Again, there is the need to work towards attaining the newly set broadband target and to encourage further local and foreign investments into the sector by demonstrating untapped opportunities in the sector,” a statement from ATCON stated.

According to the statement, the proposed strategic industry evaluation by ATCON is expected to centre on areas such as the contribution of regulators to broadband penetration, through enabling policies and the wholistic review of the regulatory environment, as well as operators’ contributions through sponsored infrastructure among others.