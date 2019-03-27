<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Austin Ayemidejo, the Asaba Airport Project Manager, has said that Asaba Airport was ready for business and have been positioned to boost the economy of Delta.

Ayemidejo told newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba after an Egyptair Boeing 737-800 billed to fly the Pharaohs of Egypt back to Cairo landed at the airport at about 7.45 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Egyptair plane was the second international flight that has landed at the airport.

The first one a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Max Air, which took the Supper Eagles to South Africa and back to Asaba.

“With the facilities on ground, Asaba airport can host Boeing 777; now, we have the Egyptair Boeing 737-800 fly into Asaba and it is taking the Egyptian Pharaohs team back to Cairo.

“This makes it easier for businesses to thrive giving the airport’s proximity to Onitsha, the largest market in Nigeria and 15 minutes from the airport you get to Onitsha.

“It is also because we have an airport here that international matches are coming to Asaba.”

The airport manager also said that the Federal Government has commenced work on the cargo part of the airport.

On his part, Chief Patrick Ukah, the Delta Commissioner for Information, said that activities at the airport was an attestation to the good works of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

Ukah said: “As you are aware of, this is the second international flight that is landing and taking off from Asaba.

“I think that sends a good message that we are ready for investors and for those who want to visit for tourism and how peaceful Asaba is. “Everybody is happy landing here and from the EgyptAir Captain’s comment, we are happy. “We just come out from the election and one week after, the state has moved on.”

Egyptair Captain, Ramy Mansour, said it was pleasant to fly into Asaba airport, adding that the runway was good. The view is very nice and landing on the runway was good and it is a pleasure coming here.

He added: “I look forward to coming back here.”