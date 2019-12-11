<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arik Air received two aircraft from C-Check over the weekend, thereby boosting the operations of the airline in the coming festive season.

The two aircraft include a Q-400, while the Boeing 737-800 check was conducted by Lufthansa Technik AG in Malta.

According to a statement, over the last two years the current management has been working hard to improve the number of serviceable aircraft in the airline’s fleet.

It pointed out that the efforts were already yielding results.

“The Arik fleet are nearly mid – life and such require major overhaul of engines, landing gear, etc. Unfortunately, Arik in addition to being over burdened by debts had no reserves. The company was simply in a fix. The significant work done to date has therefore been the result of prudent management of resources and the support of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

“The management’s effort is bearing fruits with two more aircraft expected to return from C-checks in the next few weeks – one at the end of the year, and another in January.

“Since the current management took over the airline operation its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) is positive, customers’ confidence has been restored On Time Performance (OTP) is over 70 per cent, from as low as 30 per cent; load factors on domestic routes are over 80 per cent, flight cancellations are down to less than one per cent, from over 40 per cent,” it stated.

It pointed out that salaries are paid as at when due, adding that pensions are now being remitted, and all current obligations are being met, saying the company was prepared for AMCON exit.

The Boeing 737-800 had been in Malta with Lufthansa Technik AG since 2015 before the current management came on board, and its return is a huge testimony of the achievements of the current management due to the high cost of C check of as a result of extended lay over.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu said: “We are pleased to announce the return of of some of our airplanes, following positive resolution of our outstanding debts with African Export Import Bank (AFREXIM) and strong support from Lufthansa Technik AG.

“We are aware that our services are critical to numerous travelers in this festive season, and we are ready for the challenges ahead with improved schedule in our domestic and regional network and excellent customer experience.”