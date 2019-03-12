



Argentina’s flagship carrier has joined airlines that have grounded their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after the crash in Ethiopia.

Aerolineas Argentinas said late Monday it had ordered the suspension as it awaited the result of investigations into the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane, which killed all 157 aboard.

“For Aerolineas Argentinas, safety is the most important value,” the company said in a statement on the grounding of its five 737 Max 8 planes, out of a total fleet of 82.