



APM Terminals said it has acquired seven forklifts to facilitate customs examination and improve the movement of heavy materials at the Apapa terminal.

Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, disclosed this on Monday.

He said the six units of five tonnes forklift and another of 16 tonnes capacity will ensure that there will be no more sharing of forklifts with other teams during operations.

The firm had last year committed about $80 million to boost cargo handling equipment between 2020 and 201.





The fresh investment by the terminal operator brings the total investment since 2006 to $438m (approximately N168 billion).

It is believed to be the highest investment by any terminal operator in the country so far.

With the new acquisitions, it now has 27 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes, 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), several reach stackers, forklifts, empty handlers and specialised terminal trucks in operation.