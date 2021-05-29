Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, says the Ibom Deep Sea Project (IDSP) will enhance Nigeria’s maritime industry by easing the frustrations experienced by importers and exporters at Lagos ports.

Emmanuel said this via a tweet posted by the federal government’s Twitter handle.

The $4.2 billion IDSP project is being developed by Akwa Ibom state government through a public-private partnership (PPP).

The federal executive council (FEC) granted approval for implementation of the first phase ($2.016 billion) of the port on December 16, 2021.

The state government said the first phase of will create 300,000 jobs in the state.

“[Ibom Deep Sea] Port will help complement other ports and enhance our maritime industry by easing the burdens experienced by importers and exporters… in Lagos, and other logistics challenges such as the perennial gridlock in Apapa,” the governor said.

“The vision of the Ibom Deep Seaport is to add to the port capacity of the Nigerian Ports and overall Maritime development. The opening of more ports will provide employment to thousands of our youths in such areas as logistics and general maritime services.





“Federal government has given the necessary support through the regulatory agencies for port development: federal ministry of transportation , Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), etc.

“So, I score the federal government very high and we express our deep appreciation for their cooperation.

“I want to commend the officers of the Nigerian Navy and other security services for the great job they have done in securing our maritime assets so I don’t think the Ibom Deep Sea Port will suffer major security setbacks.”

