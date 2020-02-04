<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning in India’s eastern city of Kolkata after a pregnant Thai woman delivered a baby onboard, confirmed a statement issued by the airlines to Xinhua.

The flight landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.





Replying to a query raised through Twitter about the emergency landing, the airlines said the flight number QR830 was diverted to the Kolkata Airport after a woman passenger reported birth onboard.

“Both, the mother and the child, reportedly to be well and transferred to a local hospital. The aircraft was re-fueled and the flight continued to Bangkok,” added the airline’s statement.